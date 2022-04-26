UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.110 EPS.

UDR stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. 1,684,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,891. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

