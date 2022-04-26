UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $88.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $54,959,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,322,000 after purchasing an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,102,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

