UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $88.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $54,959,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,322,000 after purchasing an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,102,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
About UFP Industries (Get Rating)
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
