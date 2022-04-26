UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given New €16.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €19.50 ($20.97) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNCRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.00) to €15.50 ($16.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.24) to €18.00 ($19.35) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.