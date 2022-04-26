Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $236.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.35. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

