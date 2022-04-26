United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. 19,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,195. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.88%.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $673,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.