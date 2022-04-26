United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.15 ($45.32).
A number of research firms have commented on UTDI. Barclays set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($37.85) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on United Internet in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of UTDI opened at €30.79 ($33.11) on Tuesday. United Internet has a 52-week low of €26.24 ($28.22) and a 52-week high of €37.67 ($40.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.85.
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
