United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $174.70 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.23. The company has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 80.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 299,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,518,000 after purchasing an additional 133,337 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

