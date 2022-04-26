United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.30.
Several brokerages have recently commented on X. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,838 shares of company stock worth $6,688,783 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 89,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,769,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.
About United States Steel (Get Rating)
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
