United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $980.00.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.11) to GBX 980 ($12.49) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

