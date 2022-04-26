Unitil (UTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Unitil to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UTL stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. Unitil has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Unitil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Unitil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Unitil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Unitil by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Unitil by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

