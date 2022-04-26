Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.900-$12.900 EPS.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.76. 1,433,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,538. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.84. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $6,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

