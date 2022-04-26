Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Unum Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE:UNM opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 793,407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Unum Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

