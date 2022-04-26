UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE:UPH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 2,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.80. UpHealth has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

