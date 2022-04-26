UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

UpHealth stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

