Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $477.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 145,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Upland Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 345,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 94,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Upland Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

