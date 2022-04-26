Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.88.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $477.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.93.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 145,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Upland Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 345,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 94,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Upland Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upland Software (UPLD)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.