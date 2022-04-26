Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $477.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Upland Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

