UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Given New €36.80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €35.50 ($38.17) to €36.80 ($39.57) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UPMMY. DNB Markets upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Danske upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of UPMMY opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

