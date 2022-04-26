Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of UE opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

