US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 697,718 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 362,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,366. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.89 and a beta of 0.87. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

