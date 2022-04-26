USA Compression Partners (USAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -538.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 395.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

