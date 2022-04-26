USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.52. 91,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,959. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.87.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.33.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

