Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $303.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $303.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.25.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $263.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

