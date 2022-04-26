Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of VAL stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.33. 976,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,827. Valaris has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

