Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Shares of VAL stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.33. 976,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,827. Valaris has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Valaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
