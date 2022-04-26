Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,413,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 40.73%. Analysts forecast that Vale will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vale by 60.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.