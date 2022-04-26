Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell Sells 761 Shares

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.28. 3,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,011. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.39. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. CWM LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

