Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

NASDAQ VALN opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valneva during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Valneva during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

