Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “
NASDAQ VALN opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
