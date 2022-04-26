Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of VALN stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,993. Valneva has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10.
Valneva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.