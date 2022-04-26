Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Valneva alerts:

Shares of VALN stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,993. Valneva has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.