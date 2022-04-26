Vapotherm (VAPO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) recently:

4/23/2022 – Vapotherm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/18/2022 – Vapotherm had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $37.00 to $10.00.

4/13/2022 – Vapotherm had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Vapotherm was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

2/25/2022 – Vapotherm had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $21.00.

VAPO stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $138.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -1.07.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter worth about $151,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

