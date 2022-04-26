Varex Imaging (VREX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Varex Imaging has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.150-$0.400 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.15-0.40 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.
Varex Imaging stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $814.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.93. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Varex Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.