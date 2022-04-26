Varex Imaging (VREX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Varex Imaging has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.150-$0.400 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.15-0.40 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $814.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.93. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,027,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

