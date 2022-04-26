Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 252,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,951. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vaxcyte by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,051,000 after buying an additional 178,028 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PCVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.