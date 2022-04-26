Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS: VEOEY) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2022 – Veolia Environnement was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

4/19/2022 – Veolia Environnement had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €38.00 ($40.86) to €39.00 ($41.94). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2022 – Veolia Environnement is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Veolia Environnement is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. Veolia Environnement S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

