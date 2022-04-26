Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

