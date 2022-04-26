Veracyte (VCYT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Veracyte has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Veracyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VCYT opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.06. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Veracyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,299,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Veracyte by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Veracyte by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

