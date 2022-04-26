Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 2,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.95. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

