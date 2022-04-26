Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $283,854.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,184.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

