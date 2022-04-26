Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.06. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.70.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

