Veritone (VERI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.04. Veritone has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

VERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 53,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $13,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 143,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

