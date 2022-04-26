Verona Pharma (VRNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Verona Pharma to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Verona Pharma stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.
In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,656 shares of company stock valued at $153,816 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Verona Pharma Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
