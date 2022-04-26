Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $15.40 million. Veru reported sales of $13.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $75.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $95.08 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $126.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Veru stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.49. Veru has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

