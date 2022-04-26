Veru (VERU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Veru (NASDAQ: VERU):
- 4/21/2022 – Veru was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “
- 4/15/2022 – Veru was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “
- 4/12/2022 – Veru had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Veru had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. 40,196,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,430,335. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
