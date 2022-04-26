Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $158.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $160.93 million. Viad posted sales of $28.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 447.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $940.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $909.40 million to $971.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.11) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Viad stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $719.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viad by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Viad during the third quarter worth $369,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Viad by 18.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Viad by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.