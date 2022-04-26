Viant Technology (DSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Viant Technology has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viant Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.22. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 20,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.