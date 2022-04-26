Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 guidance at $0.20-0.22 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VIAV stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.
About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.
