Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 guidance at $0.20-0.22 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

