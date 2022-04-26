Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VCTR. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,864,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

