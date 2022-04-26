Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49. Victory Capital has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 621,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Victory Capital by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,114,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $5,114,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

