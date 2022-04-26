Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.82 million.

VMD stock opened at C$6.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$258.71 million and a PE ratio of 23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.45. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of C$4.53 and a 12-month high of C$12.45.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

