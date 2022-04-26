Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.64. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

