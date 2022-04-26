Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target Increased to €114.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VCISY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vinci from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.30.

Vinci stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vinci has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

