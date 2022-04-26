Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIPS. CLSA lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,473,000 after purchasing an additional 915,418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,268,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,195,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,857,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,801,000 after buying an additional 2,045,776 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,315,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,242,000 after buying an additional 1,519,293 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

