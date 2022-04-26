Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

